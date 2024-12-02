Homeless man pleads guilty to theft charges, awaits sentencing

A 22-year-old man has admitted to theft charges, including stealing from a Sliema church, and awaits a pre-sentencing report before hearing his sentence

Dione Attard, a homeless person, was arrested after being caught at a construction site when motion-activated cameras alerted the site owner, who contacted the police.

Upon arrival, police officers found and arrested Attard.

A police inspector described to the Court how on the night between 30 November and 1 December 2024, a man had entered a construction site, where he was arrested.

It was also revealed that, in a separate instance, the prosecution revealed how the man was also charged for stealing a golden chalice and paten from St Patrick’s Church in Sliema.

The man pleaded guilty. The defence did not request the release of the accused from his arrest due to the fact that he is homeless.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech ordered that a pre-sentencing report is produced by the probation office before an official sentence is given.

Upon leaving the Court room, Attard addressed the Magistrate and told him that he wants to be sentenced today since he wanted to know how long he will be staying in prison. The Magistrate warned him, and told him: “Do not keep digging the hole that you are in.”

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti appeared for the Attorney General, and Inspectors Eman Hayman and Christina Delia led the prosecution

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant led the defence counsel.