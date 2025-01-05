Three hospitalised after collision on Birkirkara bypass

Three people were hospitalised earlier on Sunday morning after a traffic accident on Birkirkara bypass

Police said the accident occurred at around 7am.

From initial police investigations it resulted that the collision occured between a Suzuki Swift driven by a 28-year-old man, resident of Zebbug, and a Honda Fit driven by a 72-year-old man, with a 66-year-old woman as a passenger, both residents of Iklin.

The three victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were seriously injured while the other victim had light injuries.

The police are continuing their investigation.