Eurovision Song Contest winner Miriana Conte hospitalised after Zebbug collision

Singer Miriana Conte was hospitalised this morning for treatment after she was involved in a traffic accident in Zebbug.

The accident occurred at around 10:30am in Triq l-Imdina.

Conte was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 40-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The other driver wasn’t hurt in the accident, TVMnews reported.

Conte was admitted in hospital to be examined due to her state of shock following the accident.

The singer was on her way for her first official engagement following her Saturday evening’s victory at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Kant’.