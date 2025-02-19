Electrogas: Court to rule whether Schembri, Mizzi, and Fenech will stand trial

The prosecution in a criminal case related to the Electrogas power station project said Wednesday it had no further evidence against former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi, and businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The three are among seven charged with a number of criminal charges related to the Electrogas power station. Charges were filed against seven individuals and four companies, as Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Paul Apap Bologna and Mario Pullicino also appeared in Court.

All accused pled not guilty to all charges brought against them.

In front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, the prosecution declared on Wednesday it had no more evidence to produce in the case.

During the last sitting, the court heard submissions made by defence lawyers pertaining to concerns over the choice of experts used throughout the inquiry. Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell argued that experts Harbinson Forensics Limited and Miroslava Milenovic had repeated and recycled opinions they had expressed on his clients in other inquiries.

The request was turned down, with the magistrate saying there was nothing stopping the experts from testifying at a later stage without prejudicing the case.

Harbinson’s presence has also been requested by the defence in the hospitals concession case, with the expert saying he is refusing to return to Malta, fearing for his safety.

On Wednesday, defence lawyers asked Magistrate Montebello for more time to submit their arguments on the prima facie decision.

She adjourned the case for legal submissions to 27 February.

The charges come following the conclusion of a criminal inquiry into allegations concerning illicit payments linked to the 17 Black firm, owned by Yorgen Fenech. The inquiry had recommended the institution of criminal action against Schembri, Mizzi and others.

The inquiry was requested in 2018 by former PN leader Simon Busuttil and PN MEP David Casa after journalists revealed how €1.3 million had been transferred into 17 Black. The funds had originated from Azerbaijan and a company associated with the LNG tanker acting a floating storage unit at Delimara.

According to information revealed in the Panama Papers leak, Schembri’s and Mizzi’s Panama companies had to receive money to the tune of €150,000 every month from 17 Black.

Times of Malta and Reuters had in 2018 revealed that 17 Black was owned by Yorgen Fenech, who was a shareholder in the Electrogas consortium that won the multi-million-euro gas power station tender.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector Brian Camilleri and superintendent Jonathan Ransley with the assistance of AG lawyers Gary Cauchi and Nicole Sladden.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are appearing for Yorgen Fenech.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Shaun Zammit are appearing for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Kathleen Grima are appearing for Paul Apap Bologna.

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell are appearing for Karl Cini, Brian Tonna and Mario Pullicino.