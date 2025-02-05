17 Black: Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech and Nexia partners plead not guilty

🔴 LIVE

Former chief-of-staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi will be charged by summons on Wednesday morning over plans to receive money from Dubai company 17 Black owned by Yorgen Fenech, who will also be charged.

This comes one month after a criminal inquiry had recommended the institution of criminal action against Mizzi, Schembri, as well as various companies. Paul Apap Bologna, an Electrogas shareholder, and Mario Pullicino will also be charged.

The inquiry had been requested by former PN leader Simon Busuttil and PN MEP David Casa after it was revealed that €1.3 million had been transferred into 17 Black. The funds originated from Azerbaijan and a company associated with the LNG tanker acting as a floating storage unit at Delimara.

According to information revealed in the Panama Papers leak, companies held by Schembri and Mizzi were to receive money a monthly sum of €150,000 from 17 Black.

In 2018, it was revealed by Times of Malta and Reuters that 17 Black was owned by Yorgen Fenech, who was a shareholder in the Electrogas consortium that won a multi-million-euro gas power station tender and who presently awaits trial over charges that he masterminded the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.