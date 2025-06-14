Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident

A motorcyclist was rushed to the General Hospital in Gozo with serious injuries following an accident in Xewkija.

The accident happened on Friday at around 11pm as the 64-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a barricade.

The motorcyclist who is a resident of Xagħra was given first aid on the scene and taken to the hospital with an ambulance. He was confirmed to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.