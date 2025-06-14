menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident

64-year-old Xagħra resident injured after crashing into a barricade

maltatoday
14 June 2025, 2:28pm
by Staff Reporter
The motorcyclist was rushed to Gozo General Hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The motorcyclist was rushed to Gozo General Hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A motorcyclist was rushed to the General Hospital in Gozo with serious injuries following an accident in Xewkija.

The accident happened on Friday at around 11pm as the 64-year-old motorcyclist  crashed into a barricade.

The motorcyclist who is a resident of Xagħra was given first aid on the scene and taken to the hospital with an ambulance. He was confirmed to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.