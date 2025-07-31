Man remanded in custody after robbing teenager at gunpoint

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a number of offences, including an armed robbery in Pembroke where he allegedly pointed a gun towards a teenager before stealing his bag.

Mahmoud Moghrabi, a 35-year-old Tunisian national who works in construction, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with several offences, including the theft of a car as well as a moped prior to the armed robbery in Pembroke. The man was also charged with stealing and altering numberplates.

He was also charged with breaching three separate sets of bail conditions as well as a treatment order and recidivism.

The Court was informed that the armed robbery allegedly took place at 4am on 28 July. It was stated Moghrabi allegedly stopped his car and pointed a gun at the victim before taking his bag containing cash, AirPods and personal documentation.

From investigations, it was identified that the accused drove a Toyota Verso to a hotel in St Paul’s Bay. The man was arrested at said hotel and later taken to Mater Dei. Owing to the fact that Moghrabi claimed that he would harm himself, the latter was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital. He was arrested once more after his release from the hospital.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and Moghrabi pled not guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyers asked the court to ensure that the relevant assistance would be provided to the defendant whilst in custody.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Kelsey Bugeja.

Defence lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Yanica Barbara Sant assisted Moghrabi.