Three Junior College students held after school drug raid
Police were called in after the administration believed that some students were using illicit substances on school premises
Three Junior College students are being questioned by police after a drug raid at the school.
Junior College administration said that police were called in after being tipped off that some students were using illicit substances at the premises.
A surprise inspection resulted in three students being detained for interrogation.
The college authorities said that they are now awaiting further information from the police, following which disciplinary action may be taken against the students.
