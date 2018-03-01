Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Gzira
A 29-year-old Italian man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Triq ix-Xatt, Il-Gzira.
The police were called to the scene at around 6:30am this morning after the man was hit by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 63-year-old man from Sliema.
The man was taken to hospital and where he is suffering from grievous injuries.
