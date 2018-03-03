Woman dies after being recovered from the sea

A 28-year-old German woman has died after she was recovered from the sea, having encountered difficulties swimming.

The police had been informed, at around 2:15pm yesterday, that their assistance was needed in the Xwieni Bay in Marsalforn, Gozo.

On arriving at the scene, they discovered that the woman had been swimming in the bay but had found herself in danger

She had been taken to Gozo General Hospital, where she was found to be in critical condition.

The police were informed last night that the woman had passed away.

Duty magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist her. Police investigations are ongoing.