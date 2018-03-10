Unrepentant thieves' appeal thrown out

Gianluca Calo' and Elodie Didier Christine Moriceau's criminal exploits had become so notorious that one local hotel had put up photos of the couple at reception with instructions to stop them if spotted.

matthew_agius
10 March 2018, 1:00pm
by Matthew Agius
Bartender Gianluca Calo from Italy, and hairdresser Elodie Moriceau from France
Bartender Gianluca Calo from Italy, and hairdresser Elodie Moriceau from France

The Court of Appeal has confirmed a jail sentence handed down to two unrepentant thieves, saying that it is correct to impose harsher sentences on repeat offenders.

Italian bartender Gianluca Calo' and French hairdresser Elodie Didier Christine Moriceau had been jailed for 4 years each after they were found guilty of theft, fraud and relapsing.

The couple had been accused of committing no less than 11 instances of aggravated theft and fraud since late March 2017. They had struck at the Corinthia, Radisson and Le Meridien hotels in St. Julians between March 25 and May 28 2017, as well as pilfering a mobile phone and cash from a car in Sliema.

Their criminal exploits had become so notorious that one local hotel had put up photos of the couple at reception with instructions to stop them if spotted, a court of Magistrates had been told.

The pair had filed an appeal against their what they perceived as the harshness of the sentence, arguing they had received a lesser punishment for similar offences, just days before.

The court of Criminal Appeal, presided by Judge Edwina Grima  however, disagreed with the argument.

“This Court has examined all the circumstances revolving around this case both accused having committed a long string of thefts in a matter of a few days and also having being already found guilty of a similar offence a few months previously. It is clear that appellants are serial, habitual and persistent robbers, having come to Malta for the sole purpose of living off the proceeds of their crimes. It is therefore incumbent on these courts, faced with such a situation, to prevent, in its judgments, the commission of further offences, the rehabilitation of the offenders evidently not leading to safeguarding society from such delinquents. “

“Now appellants are being charged with a string of seven thefts besides other offences, having already been found guilty by another court of another string of eighteen robberies and this in a matter of a few days as evidenced from their criminal conduct sheet. Consequently this Court is of the opinion that the punishment tendered by the First Court was well within the parameters of the law considering that appellants are unrepentant and persistent offenders, guilty of committing a repetition of offences similar in nature, to the detriment of society at large. If, by committing a criminal act, the offender signals that he values the act more than the cost that it imposes on society, then he should face a higher sanction if he chooses to commit the same act again and again!”

It was the court’s duty to protect society from such offenders by handing down a punishment that would deter others from emulating them, it said, as it dismissed the appeal.

 

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
Matthew Agius
