Man back in court after theft attempt

A man has admitted to several theft charges only weeks after leaving prison.

Claudio Mallia, 36, was taken into police custody after being caught attempting to steal from an eyewear store in Qormi.

The thief’s attempt was unsuccessful as staff caught him in the art and called the police.

Police investigations found that the man was linked to a previous instance of theft from the same shop which took place on March 8.

The accused was charged for the numerous theft instances and attempts, as well as with having caused voluntary damage to property.

After admitting his guilt, the accused was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud recommended that the accused undergoes a drug rehabilitation programme.

Inspectors Elliott Magro and Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid counsel.