Woman seriously injured in acid attack during Marsa argument

A woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly threw acid onto her and attacked her with a knife during an argument on Wednesday morning.

The 50-year-old woman from Swieqi was arguing with a 38-year-old man from St Venera in Trejqet Isouard, Marsa.

During the argument, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife and threw acid on her.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are holding the man involved for further questioning.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.