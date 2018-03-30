Two plead guilty to theft

Two people have been remanded in custody pending presentencing reports, after pleading guilty to theft.

Leanna Chalbi, 30, of no fixed address was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit by Inspector Trevor Micallef for stealing €70 worth of detergents from a shop in San Gwann. Chalbi, who is undergoing outpatient treatment for drug addiction, pleaded guilty to the charges and will be held in custody until a presentencing report is prepared.

In a separate arraignment, a 37 year-old man from Rabat who cannot be named by order of the court was charged with stealing from the Nationalist Party club in Rabat. The man was also found to have breached his bail conditions and of having failed to inform the court that his ID card was no longer valid.

The accused pleaded for his name to be withheld from publication to prevent his five children from being bullied at school. “Let me get six months extra, but because of the children…” he began, before his lawyer interrupted. Inspector Joseph Mercieca, prosecuting, did not object. The court upheld the request. He entered a guilty plea and was also remanded in custody until a presentencing report could be drawn up.

Bail was not granted in either case.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid to both accused.