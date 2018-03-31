menu

Deportation for woman who misled authorities

A 27-year-old woman is expecting deportation after paying to have a fake stamp on her passport

tia_reljic
31 March 2018, 6:28pm
by Tia Reljic

A 27-year old woman from Serbia will be deported and barred from entering the European Union for five years after the Court found her guilty of attempting to mislead authorities due to a false stamp on her passport.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia, handed Aleksandra Filipovic  a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years.

Filipovic was living in Malta illegally for the past five years and is awaiting to be deported.

Inspector Frankie Sammut explained that Filipovic was looking for work when she arrived in Malta, but failed to find registered employment. However, she admitted that she was working without a permit, but refused to reveal where she worked or who her employer was.

The defense said that Filipovic collaborated with the police in her own investigation, and misled the authorities as she was going through a difficult time in her life.

Filipovic had paid €400 to have the fake stamp on her passport, and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
