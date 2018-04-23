18-year-old attacks parents with knife

A man and a woman were injured when their 18-year-old son attacked them with a knife.

Police said they were called to Triq Dun Vincenz Saliba, Birkirkara at around 1am on Monday morning, after the son attacked his parents at their home.

The man, 49, is said to be suffering from serious injuries while the woman, 43, is suffering from light injuries.

The son was arrested and a police investigation is ongoing.