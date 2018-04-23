menu

18-year-old attacks parents with knife

A 49-year-old man is in serious condition, while a 43-year-old woman is suffering from light injuries after their son attacked them with a knife

23 April 2018, 10:46am

A man and a woman were injured when their 18-year-old son attacked them with a knife.

Police said they were called to Triq Dun Vincenz Saliba, Birkirkara at around 1am on Monday morning, after the son attacked his parents at their home.

The man, 49, is said to be suffering from serious injuries while the woman, 43, is suffering from light injuries.

The son was arrested and a police investigation is ongoing.  

