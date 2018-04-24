menu

Man seriously hurt in construction site fall

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured after falling around one storey at a Birkirkara construction site

24 April 2018, 11:29am

A 41-year-old Libyan man was seriously injured after a one-storey fall at a construction site.

The man, a Birkirkara resident, fell while working at a construction site at Triq Norabile, Birkirkara.

Police were called to the site at around 6:45am on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

