Man seriously hurt in construction site fall
A 41-year-old man was seriously injured after falling around one storey at a Birkirkara construction site
A 41-year-old Libyan man was seriously injured after a one-storey fall at a construction site.
The man, a Birkirkara resident, fell while working at a construction site at Triq Norabile, Birkirkara.
Police were called to the site at around 6:45am on Tuesday morning.
The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
