No bail for man accused of pickpocketing

Police have charged a man after spotting him trying to pick a bus passenger’s pocket in Floriana.

Sabin Daniel Talpas from Romania was stopped by plainclothes officers who saw him reaching into a bag belonging to a person who was waiting for the bus in Floriana.

The attempted crime allegedly took place on 23 April at around 1pm near the bus terminus in Floriana’s St. James’ Ditch.

Before magistrate Ian Farrugia, Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna charged the man with attempted theft. Scicluna insisted on an effective prison sentence, complaining that pickpockets were operating under the belief that they would get away with suspended sentences if they were first time offenders.

Defence lawyer Anthony Farrugia, after consulting with the man, entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.

Inspector Scicluna opposed bail, saying that the accused had been carrying his personal effects with him when he was arrested, which indicated readiness to flee the islands.

Furthermore, the man had no ties to Malta, said the inspector.

Farrugia argued with regards to bail that “what is provisional is arrest, not liberty.” Only serious threats justified the restriction of the accused’s liberty.

The accused had come to Malta to see his girlfriend, who was present in the courtroom. He had just arrived from abroad, argued the lawyer, hence him carrying his belongings.

The accused insisted that he is innocent, even though the charges are not serious said Farrugia. There was no danger to society and the man “should not be made an example of” whilst presumed innocent, he said, reminding the court that it could impose measures to prevent his escape and could even issue a European Arrest Warrant if the need arose.

However, the magistrate said he was not convinced that the accused would obey his bail conditions and was perturbed at the man’s lack of ties to Malta.

He denied bail, but made it abundantly clear to the prosecution that it was expected to present the courts with all the evidence in its next sitting.