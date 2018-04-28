menu

Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident

Three persons have been admitted to Gozo General Hospital after the car they were in crashed into a parked vehicle in Ghajnsielem

paul_cocks
28 April 2018, 1:46pm
by Paul Cocks
The scene of t he accident in Ghajnsielem • Photo by Josef Cutajar
The scene of t he accident in Ghajnsielem • Photo by Josef Cutajar

A 34-year-old man from Xaghra suffered grievous injuries this morning when the car he was a passenger in hit a parked vehicle in Ghanjnsielem, Gozo, early this morning.

Police said that they were informed about the accident in Imngarr Street at around 8.10am. Preliminary inquiries concluded that an Isuzu Gemini, driven by a 32-year-old woman from Xaghra, hit a parked Iveco.

In the same vehicle with the woman, were two men, also from Xaghra, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old.

A medical team was called on site and the three were transported to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Upon examination, the 34-year-old was treated for grievous injuries, while the other man was found to have suffered slight injuries.

The condition of the woman has not yet been made public.

Police investigations are continuing.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in Court & Police
Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident
Court & Police

Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident
Paul Cocks
Former John Dalli canvasser’s human rights breached in tobacco bribery case
Court & Police

Former John Dalli canvasser’s human rights breached in tobacco bribery case
Matthew Agius
Guatemala missionary found in contempt of court over slander allegations
Court & Police

Guatemala missionary found in contempt of court over slander allegations
Matthew Agius
ATM card-skimmer jailed for two years
Court & Police

ATM card-skimmer jailed for two years
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe