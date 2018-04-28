Three hospitalised after Ghajnsielem accident

A 34-year-old man from Xaghra suffered grievous injuries this morning when the car he was a passenger in hit a parked vehicle in Ghanjnsielem, Gozo, early this morning.

Police said that they were informed about the accident in Imngarr Street at around 8.10am. Preliminary inquiries concluded that an Isuzu Gemini, driven by a 32-year-old woman from Xaghra, hit a parked Iveco.

In the same vehicle with the woman, were two men, also from Xaghra, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old.

A medical team was called on site and the three were transported to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Upon examination, the 34-year-old was treated for grievous injuries, while the other man was found to have suffered slight injuries.

The condition of the woman has not yet been made public.

Police investigations are continuing.