Man beaten to death, two arrested

A Libyan man who was badly beaten up last Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that at around 8:45am last Monday, the man was found unconscious in Triq il-Kappilan Mifsud, Hamrun, after he was badly beaten up.

He had serious injuries caused by a knife and a heavy object. The man was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The police investigation led to the arrest of two men, who will be arraigned in court today, charged with his murder.