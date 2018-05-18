menu

Man beaten to death, two arrested

The man, who was badly beaten up on Monday, died on Thursday • Two men will be arraigned in court today

18 May 2018, 8:30am

A Libyan man who was badly beaten up last Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that at around 8:45am last Monday, the man was found unconscious in Triq il-Kappilan Mifsud, Hamrun,  after he was badly beaten up.

He had serious injuries caused by a knife and a heavy object. The man was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The police investigation led to the arrest of two men, who will be arraigned in court today, charged with his murder.

More in Court & Police
Three charged with inciting hatred against police on facebook posts
Court & Police

Three charged with inciting hatred against police on facebook posts
Matthew Agius
Court expresses alarm at teenagers caught with drugs
Court & Police

Court expresses alarm at teenagers caught with drugs
Matthew Agius
Woman admits to shoplifting placed on probation
Court & Police

Woman admits to shoplifting placed on probation
Matthew Agius
Court upholds Strickland Foundation claims in dispute with heirs over Lija palazzo
Court & Police

Court upholds Strickland Foundation claims in dispute with heirs over Lija palazzo
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe