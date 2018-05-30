65-year-old man seriously injured in construction fall
The elderly man was working at a consturction site in Birkirkara when he fell
An elderly man was seriously injured when he fell the height of around two storeys while working at a construction site in Birkirkara.
The man, a Birkirkara resident, was working at a construction site in Triq Santa Sita, Birkirkara.
The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police