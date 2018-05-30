menu

65-year-old man seriously injured in construction fall

The elderly man was working at a consturction site in Birkirkara when he fell

30 May 2018, 2:22pm
The man was taken to hospital
The man was taken to hospital

An elderly man was seriously injured when he fell the height of around two storeys while working at a construction site in Birkirkara.

The man, a Birkirkara resident, was working at a construction site in Triq Santa Sita, Birkirkara.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.  

More in Court & Police
Judge refuses to recuse herself in Alfred Degiorgio case
Court & Police

Judge refuses to recuse herself in Alfred Degiorgio case
Matthew Agius
65-year-old man seriously injured in construction fall
Court & Police

65-year-old man seriously injured in construction fall
Elderly woman seriously injured in Mosta
Court & Police

Elderly woman seriously injured in Mosta
Maintenance worker charged with breaking man's nose in parking dispute
Court & Police

Maintenance worker charged with breaking man's nose in parking dispute
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe