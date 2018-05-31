menu

Woman charged with stealing cars

The woman was remanded in custody after she was caught trying to force car doors open

matthew_agius
31 May 2018, 2:15pm
by Matthew Agius
A court has remanded a woman in custody after she was charged with breaking into parked cars and stealing them or their contents.

This morning, magistrate Ian Farrugia heard police inspectors Elton Taliana and Jonathan Ransley charge 35 year-old Ruth Borda from Xghajra with four counts of aggravated theft, some dating back to January.

Borda was apprehended on Tuesday night after police in Naxxar spotted her trying to force car doors open. She was found to be in possession of items stolen from inside other vehicles, including a purse and sports equipment.

Subsequent investigations led the police to also charge the woman with having stolen two cars: a Toyota from Paola in January and an Audi from Sliema in May.

Borda was further accused of giving false particulars to the police and breaching bail conditions, which she had been given earlier this month.

Lawyer Joe Ellis, appearing for Borda, entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested.

