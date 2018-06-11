Elderly woman dies after feeling unwell swimming in Zebbug, Gozo

A 75-year-old woman died after she experienced difficulties swimming at Zebbug, Gozo.

Police said they were called to a bay in Triq il-Menqa, at Zebbug Gozo, yesterday at around 5 pm, when the woman, from Rabat, Gozo, was not feeling well while swimming.

She was assisted back to the shore by people nearby and an ambulance was called. Unfortunately, the woman died later on at Gozo General Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.