menu

Homeless man accused of theft from airport

The drifter was remanded in custody on charges of having stolen photography equipment, alcohol and clothes

matthew_agius
11 June 2018, 5:26pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A Bulgarian drifter has been remanded in custody on charges of having stolen items from the Malta International Airport.

Ivanov Milen was arrested on Sunday night at the airport. He was arraigned before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, charged with stealing photography equipment, alcohol and clothes. 

Milen pleaded not guilty to the charges, telling the court that he was unemployed and homeless.

He was remanded in custody.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Homeless man accused of theft from airport
Court & Police

Homeless man accused of theft from airport
Matthew Agius
Fake entry visa lands man in jail
Court & Police

Fake entry visa lands man in jail
Matthew Agius
Theft of glass-breaker from bus leads to drug conviction
Court & Police

Theft of glass-breaker from bus leads to drug conviction
Matthew Agius
Man denies smashing letterboxes after argument with parents
Court & Police

Man denies smashing letterboxes after argument with parents
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe