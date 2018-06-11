Homeless man accused of theft from airport

A Bulgarian drifter has been remanded in custody on charges of having stolen items from the Malta International Airport.

Ivanov Milen was arrested on Sunday night at the airport. He was arraigned before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, charged with stealing photography equipment, alcohol and clothes.

Milen pleaded not guilty to the charges, telling the court that he was unemployed and homeless.

He was remanded in custody.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.