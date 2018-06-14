menu

Police patrol foils Paceville mobile theft

The 20-year-old man ran off with a woman's phone in Paceville but was pinned down by police 

matthew_agius
14 June 2018, 11:57am
by Matthew Agius
A nearby police patrol noticed the woman chasing the accused and subsequently pinned him down, arresting him.
A man from Cameroon has been handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to having stolen a mobile phone in Paceville.

20-year-old Kevin Mengue who lives in Gzira admitted to charges of theft, aggravated by time and value.

It is understood that the woman had been eating at an outdoor restaurant when the accused snatched her mobile from the table and ran off. A nearby police patrol noticed the woman chasing the accused and subsequently pinned him down, arresting him.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, noting that the man had a clean police conduct and that the stolen item had been returned to its rightful owner, sentenced him to eight months in jail, suspended for 18 months.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel.

