menu

Two deny drug trafficking charges after 84kg cannabis haul

 

Accused were not granted bail

matthew_agius
2 July 2018, 1:32pm
by Matthew Agius

Two men have been charged in connection with a massive haul of cannabis.

Tomislav Hegedus and Fabian Catania were arrested on Saturday after they were caught with 84kg of herbal cannabis, which appeared ready to be sold, the police said.

The two were arrested on Friday night in Santa Venera by members of the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, after they had been under observation for a number of days.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was told this morning that the drugs had been discovered hidden inside furniture which was on a truck which one of the men was driving, and which had been stopped by the police.

The men pleaded not guilty. Bail was not granted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Mario Mifsud are appearing for Hegedus, while lawyer Michael Sciriha is defence counsel to Catania in the proceedings.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Ryan Mercieca loses libel case against Torċa editor
Court & Police

Ryan Mercieca loses libel case against Torċa editor
Matthew Agius
Two deny drug trafficking charges after 84kg cannabis haul
Court & Police

Two deny drug trafficking charges after 84kg cannabis haul
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Lifeline captain's sea licence was for coastal waters, court hears
Court & Police

[WATCH] Lifeline captain's sea licence was for coastal waters, court hears
Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
Woman seriously injured in collision with electricity pole
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in collision with electricity pole
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe