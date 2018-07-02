Two deny drug trafficking charges after 84kg cannabis haul

Two men have been charged in connection with a massive haul of cannabis.

Tomislav Hegedus and Fabian Catania were arrested on Saturday after they were caught with 84kg of herbal cannabis, which appeared ready to be sold, the police said.

The two were arrested on Friday night in Santa Venera by members of the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, after they had been under observation for a number of days.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was told this morning that the drugs had been discovered hidden inside furniture which was on a truck which one of the men was driving, and which had been stopped by the police.

The men pleaded not guilty. Bail was not granted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Mario Mifsud are appearing for Hegedus, while lawyer Michael Sciriha is defence counsel to Catania in the proceedings.