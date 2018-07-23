menu

[WATCH] Man kills aunt, seriously injures mother in Gharghur

A male suspect has been arrested after reportedly killing his aunt and seriously injuring his mother

23 July 2018, 8:15am
One woman was killed and another seriously injured in Gharghur on Monday (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A woman was left dead and another seriously injured in what appears to be a domestic stabbing incident in Gharghur this morning.

The 42-year-old male suspect is believed to have attacked his aunt and mother in their house in Triq Fidiel Zarb in Gharghur at around 6am this morning. The two women were found by police in the washroom at the Gharghur residence. 

Police and an ambulance are currently on site. (Photo:James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The dead woman appears to be the assailant’s’ aunt, 74,  while the injured woman is his mother, 71. 

The man, who was reportedly found by police covered in blood, gave himself up to police.

The investigations are being led by Inspector Keith Arnaud from the homicide squad and District Superintendent Anthony Cassar
Police and emergency services are on site. 

The investigations are being led by Inspector Keith Arnaud from the homicide squad, together with District Superintendent Anthony Cassar.

Magistrate Clare Stafrace Zammit is on site.

More to follow... 

