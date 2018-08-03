Woman hit by in St Julian’s, seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car early this morning.

Police were called to Triq San Gorg, St Julian’s at 3:30am when a 30-year-old woman from the area was hit by a Peugeot 607 driven by a 41-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A polive investigation is ongoing.