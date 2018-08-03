menu

Woman hit by in St Julian’s, seriously injured

The 33-year-old woman was hit by a car in St Julian's at around 3:30am 

3 August 2018, 7:56am

 

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car early this morning.

Police were called to Triq San Gorg, St Julian’s at 3:30am when a 30-year-old woman from the area was hit by a Peugeot 607 driven by a 41-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A polive investigation is ongoing.

 

More in Court & Police
[WATCH] Updated | Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Santa Venera
Court & Police

[WATCH] Updated | Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Santa Venera
Woman hit by in St Julian’s, seriously injured
Court & Police

Woman hit by in St Julian’s, seriously injured
Bouncers behind savage attack get suspended sentences
Court & Police

Bouncers behind savage attack get suspended sentences
Matthew Agius
Judge calls for electronic tagging as bail is granted to rape suspect
Court & Police

Judge calls for electronic tagging as bail is granted to rape suspect
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe