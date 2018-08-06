Man who stole car and later returned it given 18-month prison sentence

A drug addict got off with a lighter jail term for stealing a car with the magistrate cautioning him to work harder to get his life back on track.

Andrew Depasquale of Naxxar was accused of the aggravated theft of a car from Triq Testaferrata in Ta’ Xbiex, between the 30 and 31 July. He was also accused of breaking the conditions of his probation from previous cases.

The court of magistrates, presided over by Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, heard how the man had a drug problem, and returned the car after he stole it.

He was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing the car, and 12 months for recidivism.

The magistrate told the accused that he could have chosen to send him to prison for 17 years but hoped he could work harder to get his life back on track.

“You have studied and have more to offer, I don’t want to see you like this,” the magistrate said, adding that Depasquale’s parents also needed to be firmer with him to ensure he overcomes his addiction.

Inspector Bernardette Valletta prosecuted.