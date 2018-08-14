menu

Man hit by car in St. Julian’s

A 42-year-old man form Birkirkara was badly injured when he was hit by a car this morning

14 August 2018, 2:14pm

A man was hit by a car in Triq il-Kullegg L-Antik, in St. Julian’s on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 10:15 this morning when a 42-year-old man from Birkirkara was hit by a Renault Clio driven by a 31-year-old South African man from St. Venera.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

