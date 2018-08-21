Man drowns at Armier

An as yet unidentified man has drowned while swimming in Armier Bay in Mellieha, the police have said.

In a statement the police said it had been alerted to an accident at Armier Bay at roughly 11:45am.

It said that from preliminary investigations, it appeared that the man in question had encountered difficulty while swimming.

A medical team was dispatched from Mater Dei Hospital that took the man to hospital for treatment. He was certified dead shortly after arriving at Mater Dei.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry is underway.