menu

Man drowns at Armier

He was taken to Mater Dei for treatment but was certified dead soon after

21 August 2018, 1:32pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

An as yet unidentified man has drowned while swimming in Armier Bay in Mellieha, the police have said.

In a statement the police said it had been alerted to an accident at Armier Bay at roughly 11:45am.

It said that from preliminary investigations, it appeared that the man in question had encountered difficulty while swimming.

A medical team was dispatched from Mater Dei Hospital that took the man to hospital for treatment. He was certified dead shortly after arriving at Mater Dei.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry is underway.

More in Court & Police
Man drowns at Armier
Court & Police

Man drowns at Armier
Two admit to theft, driving offences
Court & Police

Two admit to theft, driving offences
Matthew Agius
Chronic pain sufferer fined for bringing cannabis stash to Malta
Court & Police

Chronic pain sufferer fined for bringing cannabis stash to Malta
Matthew Agius
Man who threw bottle at barmaid remanded in custody
Court & Police

Man who threw bottle at barmaid remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe