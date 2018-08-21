Man drowns at Armier
He was taken to Mater Dei for treatment but was certified dead soon after
An as yet unidentified man has drowned while swimming in Armier Bay in Mellieha, the police have said.
In a statement the police said it had been alerted to an accident at Armier Bay at roughly 11:45am.
It said that from preliminary investigations, it appeared that the man in question had encountered difficulty while swimming.
A medical team was dispatched from Mater Dei Hospital that took the man to hospital for treatment. He was certified dead shortly after arriving at Mater Dei.
Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry is underway.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police