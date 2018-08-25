menu

Man denied bail over hold up charges

A 42-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to holding up an elderly shopkeeper and making away with €500

matthew_agius
25 August 2018, 1:54pm
by Matthew Agius

A man who allegedly held up 72-year-old shopkeeper has been remanded in custody.

Kevin Cacciattolo, 42, who has no fixed address, was accused before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja of theft aggravated by violence and value, grievously injuring the elderly shopkeeper, causing suffering to an elderly person, holding the shopkeeper against his will, carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime, carrying a knife in public without a permit and relapsing.

The robbery took place on August 2, as the shop’s owner was opening for business. The accused allegedly approached and pulled a knife on the man, who resisted him but was hit on the head with a heavy object. The thief fled with an amount of cash.

Inspectors Lara Butters and Clayton Camilleri told the court that around €500 were stolen.

Cacciattolo was arrested the next day and had admitted to the police, the court was told.

Lawyer Alfred Abela did not contest the validity of the arrest. The court ruled it was a valid arrest.

The accused, in a black vest, unshaven answered the court’s questions in a quiet voice, pleading not guilty to the charges. Abela did not request bail at the moment. The accused is drug dependent and needed to be given medical attention, he said. A treatment order was requested.

The court said that at this stage of proceedings, once the accused is not requesting bail, he is going to be remanded under the authority of the director of CCF, who is to make the necessary checks to ensure the truth of the accused’s claims and act as required.

