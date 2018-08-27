menu

Young boy seriously injured in Paola car crash

A nearby police car was smashed and a seven-year-old boy and a woman were seriously injured in the crash

27 August 2018, 8:20am

A seven-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash late in Paola last night.

Police said that at around 12:30 am, a 24-year-old man driving in Triq Kordin crashed his Volkswagen Passat into a Nissan March driven by a 35-year-old woman from Isla. The child was a passenger in the woman’s car. The impact caused the woman’s car to crash into a nearby police car which was involved in a late night roadblock.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to assist the victims. All three went to Mater Dei Hospital, where the boy is being treated for serious injuries and the woman treated for minor injuries. The man was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Court & Police

Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Matthew Agius
Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Court & Police

Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Matthew Agius
Accused in stork shooting case told friend he 'screwed up'
Court & Police

Accused in stork shooting case told friend he 'screwed up'
Matthew Agius
Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured
Court & Police

Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe