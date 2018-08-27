Young boy seriously injured in Paola car crash

A seven-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash late in Paola last night.

Police said that at around 12:30 am, a 24-year-old man driving in Triq Kordin crashed his Volkswagen Passat into a Nissan March driven by a 35-year-old woman from Isla. The child was a passenger in the woman’s car. The impact caused the woman’s car to crash into a nearby police car which was involved in a late night roadblock.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to assist the victims. All three went to Mater Dei Hospital, where the boy is being treated for serious injuries and the woman treated for minor injuries. The man was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.