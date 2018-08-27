menu

Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries five days after horrific car crash

The motorcyclist, Mark Vassallo, succumbed to his injuries five days after the three-vehicle crash in Msida 

27 August 2018, 3:57pm
Mark Vassallo succumbed to his injuries five days after the incident.
Mark Vassallo succumbed to his injuries five days after the incident.

The motorcyclist who was involved in a three-car accident last week has succumbed to his injuries.

Mark Vassallo, 53, was the motorcyclist who was involved in the accident last Wednesday.

The collision in Msida had involved The collision a Toyota Vitz and a Peugeot 206, driven by 33 and 24-year-old men respectively, both from Naxxar. 

Vassallo, from Msida, was married to the actress Moira Muscat. He had previously worked at TVM as a programme director. 

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries five days after horrific car crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries five days after horrific car crash
Seven iGaming employees take employer to court over 'illegal' relocation bombshell
Court & Police

Seven iGaming employees take employer to court over 'illegal' relocation bombshell
Matthew Agius
Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Court & Police

Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Matthew Agius
Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Court & Police

Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe