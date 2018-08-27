Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries five days after horrific car crash

The motorcyclist who was involved in a three-car accident last week has succumbed to his injuries.

Mark Vassallo, 53, was the motorcyclist who was involved in the accident last Wednesday.

The collision in Msida had involved The collision a Toyota Vitz and a Peugeot 206, driven by 33 and 24-year-old men respectively, both from Naxxar.

Vassallo, from Msida, was married to the actress Moira Muscat. He had previously worked at TVM as a programme director.