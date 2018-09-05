Ten people arrested in Valletta for illegal gambling

Ten individuals, all hailing from Romania, have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling in Valletta.

The Valletta police station was notified of the individuals allegedly participating in illegal gambling just outside City Gate.

The police went on scene and identified two of the individuals. After further investigation and questioning, the police identified a further eight individuals involved in this illegal activity.

The ten individuals, all identified as Romanian nationals, were arrested and escorted to the Police General Headquarters to aid in investigations.

They are expected to be charged before a magistrate in the coming days. Investigations are still ongoing.