Elderly woman grievously injured during traffic accident in St Paul's Bay
A woman has been grievously injured after she lost control of the car she was driving and crashed into an electricity pole
A 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after crashing her car into an electricity pole in Triq Burmarrad in St Paul's Bay.
The French woman who lives in Mellieha is understood to have lost control of her Peugeot 106 before crashing into the pole, according to a police statement.
The accident happened at around 3pm on Sunday.
She is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.
