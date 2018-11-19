menu

[WATCH] Italian mafia clan boss's sister-in-law arrested in Malta

Mariella Franchini wanted in Italy to answer charges of having played a role in the laundering of some €650 million for the mafia will be extradited

matthew_agius
19 November 2018, 1:55pm
by Matthew Agius
The arrest comes days after a raid by Italian authorities which led to the arrest of 16 people linked to the alleged operation (Photo: La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno)
The arrest comes days after a raid by Italian authorities which led to the arrest of 16 people linked to the alleged operation (Photo: La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno)

The sister-in-law of the head of the Sicilian Capriati clan has not contested a European Arrest Warrant issued in her regard, after she was hauled to court in Malta this morning.

Mariella Franchini, 57, from Bari, residing in Msida, is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by magistrate Dr. Giovanni Anglana of the Bari Tribunal. She is wanted to answer charges in Italy of having played a role in laundering some €650 million for the mafia.

She was arrested after a Schengen Information System alert was issued and she was traced to Malta. 

Inspector Mark Galea told the court that the police had been informed of the woman’s presence by the Italian authorities as part of an Italian investigation into money laundering for organised crime and the mafia. The Maltese authorities were cooperating with their Italian counterparts, he said.

Assisted by legal aid lawyer Marita Pace Dimech, she consented to her extradition to face proceedings in Italy.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reports that the arrest comes after Italian authorities cracked down (see video below) on a mafia-linked online gambling network that would allegedly launder its proceeds “through a series of companies based in tax havens (Malta, Curacao, Virgin Islands).”

The main company involved is Centurionbet Ltd, tied to the Martiradonna family, which the Italian press said "operated a pyramidal structure" and a series of computer platforms that collected bets mainly in Italy.

At the top of the organization there would be Vito Martiradonna, and then a network of children, brothers, cousins, even the ‘aunt’ Mariella Franchini (sister-in-law of clan leader Vitin), who acted as accountants, agents and mediators.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Court & Police

Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Matthew Agius
Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Court & Police

Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Italian mafia clan boss's sister-in-law arrested in Malta
Court & Police

[WATCH] Italian mafia clan boss's sister-in-law arrested in Malta
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Lifeline case to be decided in December, court says
Court & Police

[WATCH] Lifeline case to be decided in December, court says
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe