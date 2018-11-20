Man attacked in Hamrun

A man has suffered severe injuries after being attacked in Hamrun on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1am in Triq Nazzjonal in Hamrun.

In a statement, the police have said that the 55 year-old man from Birzebbuga was attacked by individuals as he walked past them on the street.

An ambulance was called to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital to be given the necessary treatment.

It was first thought that the man was suffering from serious injuries, but later it was certified that he was suffering from severe injuries.

Further investigation was conducted by the police, which resulted in the identification of two individuals, who the police have said were likely involved in the attack and have been detained for further investigation.

Magistrate Dr J. Mifsud LLD was informed of the case, and appointed several experts to assist in the inquiry.

An investigation is currently ongoing.