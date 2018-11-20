menu

Man attacked in Hamrun

A man has suffered from severe injuries after being attacked in Hamrun

20 November 2018, 8:24am
The police is holding two people who were likely involved in the attack
The police is holding two people who were likely involved in the attack

A man has suffered severe injuries after being attacked in Hamrun on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1am in Triq Nazzjonal in Hamrun.

In a statement, the police have said that the 55 year-old man from Birzebbuga was attacked by individuals as he walked past them on the street.

An ambulance was called to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital to be given the necessary treatment.

It was first thought that the man was suffering from serious injuries, but later it was certified that he was suffering from severe injuries.

Further investigation was conducted by the police, which resulted in the identification of two individuals, who the police have said were likely involved in the attack and have been detained for further investigation. 

Magistrate Dr J. Mifsud LLD was informed of the case, and appointed several experts to assist in the inquiry.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man attacked in Hamrun
Court & Police

Man attacked in Hamrun
[WATCH] Man charged with carrying weapon and entering restricted airport grounds
Court & Police

[WATCH] Man charged with carrying weapon and entering restricted airport grounds
Matthew Agius
Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Court & Police

Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Matthew Agius
Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Court & Police

Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe