menu

Too much cash lands man in hot water

He was charged with failing to declare more than twice the maximum amount of undeclared cash

matthew_agius
28 November 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius
File Photo
File Photo

A man from Tripoli was prosecuted after failing to declare some €25,000 in cash which he was trying to bring into Malta.

Under Maltese law, all amounts over €10,000 are to be declared to customs upon arrival. 

33-year-old Azam Mohammed Omar Elkaber was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, charged with failing to declare that he was carrying more than twice the maximum amount of undeclared cash. 

Elkaber was charged with breaching cash control regulations. His lawyer explained to the court that the man had travelled to Malta to sign a preliminary agreement for the purchase of a property in Malta and had been unaware of the limit on the carriage of cash.

The court fined the man and ordered the confiscation of the €15,555 in excess of the amount prescribed by law, and a fine of 25% of the global amount, bringing the total amount seized to just under €22,000.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted. Lawyer Edward Gatt was defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man caught with 200 ecstasy pills is remanded in custody
Court & Police

Man caught with 200 ecstasy pills is remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
Too much cash lands man in hot water
Court & Police

Too much cash lands man in hot water
Matthew Agius
Couple denied bail over violent theft
Court & Police

Couple denied bail over violent theft
Matthew Agius
Hunter, stripped of licence in 2015, also guilty of lying to court, magistrate rules
Court & Police

Hunter, stripped of licence in 2015, also guilty of lying to court, magistrate rules
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe