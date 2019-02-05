Suspected burglar injured while trying to get away

A suspected burglar has been placed in custody after he was seriously injured during a robbery in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the police said.

In a statement, the police said they were called to a shop in Triq id-Duka ta' Edinburgh at 1.30am. Upon arriving at the location police noticed nothing suspicious but shortly after heard a noise coming from inside the building, the statement said.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit then proceeded to search the road behind the shop before realising that the noise had come from inside a garage.

An injured man was gound on the ground. The police said the man, originally from Romania, appeared to have jumped from a height of two-storeys.

The police also said that the man was found to be carrying a signficant amount of cash.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance were called for assistance.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified as having suffered grievous injuries.