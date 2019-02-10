Two injured in early morning car crash

Two elderly women were injured in a car crash in St Julian’s early on Sunday morning, the police said.

In a statement, they said that the accident happened at 1:30am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in St Julian’s where a crash involving a Ford Fiesta and a BMW 520 took place.

The Ford Fiesta was being driven by a 30-year-old Romanian man who lives in Valletta, while a 74-year-old Attard resident was behind the wheel of the BMW.

Also in the BMW were two women, one aged 62 and a resident of Marsa and another aged 86, from Hamrun.

An ambulance was called on site and both women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The 86-year-old woman was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the second women was injured slightly.