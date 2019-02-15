Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash

A motorcyclist was badly injured in a traffic accident on Thursday night in Msida.

The accident happened when the victim, a 50-year-old Croatian national who was riding a SWM RS300R motorcycle, collided with a Chevrolet Kalos driven by a 46-year-old man from Ta' Xbiex.

The incident occurred at 11.40pm in Triq Testaferrata.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where it was later deterined that he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.