menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash

The accident happened in Triq Testaferrata, Msida late Thursday night

15 February 2019, 10:14am
The incident happened at 11.40pm in Triq Testaferrata
The incident happened at 11.40pm in Triq Testaferrata

A motorcyclist was badly injured in a traffic accident on Thursday night in Msida.

The accident happened when the victim, a 50-year-old Croatian national who was riding a SWM RS300R motorcycle, collided with a Chevrolet Kalos driven by a 46-year-old man from Ta' Xbiex.

The incident occurred at 11.40pm in Triq Testaferrata.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where it was later deterined that he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash
Compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects continues
Court & Police

Compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects continues
Matthew Agius
Judge turns down AG’s request over Manuel Delia interest in Caruana Galizia memorial case
Court & Police

Judge turns down AG’s request over Manuel Delia interest in Caruana Galizia memorial case
Matthew Agius
Pickpocket jailed for 28 months
Court & Police

Pickpocket jailed for 28 months
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.