Motorcyclist grievously injured in Zejtun crash

A 40-year-old Italian woman was badly hurt yesterday when the motorcycle she was riding was involved in a collision with a car.

The accident happened at around 5.15pm in Triq id-Dejma Zejtun. The car, a Nissan March, was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Zejtun at the time of the incident. The motorcyclists has been riding a Peugeot Tweet.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where her injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.