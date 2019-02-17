menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Zejtun crash

The motorcycle rider was involved in a collision with a car

massimo_costa
17 February 2019, 10:18am
by Massimo Costa
A 40-year-old Italian woman was badly hurt yesterday when the motorcycle she was riding was involved in a collision with a car.

The accident happened at around 5.15pm in Triq id-Dejma Zejtun. The car, a Nissan March, was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Zejtun at the time of the incident. The motorcyclists has been riding a Peugeot Tweet.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where her injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

