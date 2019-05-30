menu

Man grievously injured in construction site accident

The victim fell around two storeys as he was carrying out some work at a St Julian’s construction site

massimo_costa
30 May 2019, 3:04pm
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened in Triq il-Qalb Imqaddsa, St Julian's (Photo: Google Maps)
A man was grievously injured after falling two storeys as he was working at a construction site in Triq il-Qalb Imqaddsa, St Julian’s.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 11am, the police said.

The victim, 23 from Msida, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

