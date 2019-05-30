Man grievously injured in construction site accident
The victim fell around two storeys as he was carrying out some work at a St Julian’s construction site
A man was grievously injured after falling two storeys as he was working at a construction site in Triq il-Qalb Imqaddsa, St Julian’s.
The accident happened on Thursday at around 11am, the police said.
The victim, 23 from Msida, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police