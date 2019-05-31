menu

Homeless thief handed suspended sentence

The court decided on a suspended sentence given that the man had returned the stolen items and cooperated fully with the police

matthew_agius
31 May 2019, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was handed a suspended sentence after returning the phone and cooperating with the police
The man was handed a suspended sentence after returning the phone and cooperating with the police

A 23-year-old homeless man who stole a man whose mobile phone he stole was handed a suspended sentence by the courts this morning.

Somali refugee Abdiwali Ahmed Ali appeared in the dock before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace accused of the aggravated theft of a mobile phone from a man in St. Julian’s, living a vagrant and idle life and attacking the man whose phone he had stolen.

No details of the incident emerged in court today.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech told the court that the man had cooperated with the police and had already returned the stolen items.

The accused, who said he was homeless and unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court having seen the acts presented and the guilty plea and that the mobile in question was returned, as well as the facts of the case, found Ali guilty and condemned him to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for four years.

“I don’t know what made you do this, but if it’s the company you keep, change your friends,” warned the magistrate as the accused turned to leave.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Homeless thief handed suspended sentence
Court & Police

Homeless thief handed suspended sentence
Matthew Agius
No bail for woman who resisted police in Paceville
Court & Police

No bail for woman who resisted police in Paceville
Matthew Agius
Gas truck thief avoids double jeopardy
Court & Police

Gas truck thief avoids double jeopardy
Matthew Agius
EasyGas ordered to pay almost €150,000 for repainting rival's gas cylinders
Court & Police

EasyGas ordered to pay almost €150,000 for repainting rival's gas cylinders
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.