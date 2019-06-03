Customs seize nearly 7,000 bottles of wine and 740 plastic bags

Customs officials have seized 6,956 bottles of wine and 740 plastic bags during searches in several localities after it was found that excise duty had not been paid.

Customs officials were carrying out routine searches in Sliema, San Gwann, Tal-Ibragg, St.Paul's Bay, Bugibba, Qawra, Mosta, Hal-Balzan, Birkirkara, Mriehel, Hal-Qormi, Hal-Far, Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala, Fgura and Senglea, when they entered several shops and discovered the infringing items being offered for sale.

The Customs Department’s Enforcement Unit has been clamping down on the sale of illicit goods, to hamper contraband operations and collect the taxes owed, which is being charged to the end consumer.