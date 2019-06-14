menu

Alleged drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi's girlfriend accused of bribing witness

A request for bail by the woman’s legal team was denied by the court

matthew_agius
14 June 2019, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius
The girlfriend of alleged drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi was charged with breach her bail conditions and attempting to bribe a witness
The girlfriend of alleged drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi was charged with breach her bail conditions and attempting to bribe a witness

Drug dealer Jordan Azzopardi’s girlfriend has been remanded in custody on charges of subornation - bribing a witness to lie under oath -  after a witness in the compilation of evidence against her and Azzopardi yesterday told a court that she had tried to bribe him.

From the witness stand yesterday, Luke Vella alleged that Azzopardi’s girlfriend had engaged a certain “Mangion” to call him up and offer a €20,000 bribe to perjure himself - €10,000 up front and €10,000 afterwards. He was supposed to meet an intermediary who would tell him what to say, he claimed.

Several persons, including the woman herself, were allegedly sent by Azzopardi to offer him money not to testify, he said.

This morning the 31- year-old unemployed Madliena resident, who is not being named due to a court order in a separate case, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail but this was objected to by the prosecution. The woman had already been granted bail and the accusations were “immensely serious,” said prosecuting inspector Mark Mercieca.

Debono made lengthy submissions, arguing that if the court were to find guilt on the charge of suborning a witness, it could not do so on breaching bail because the decision is still subject to appeal.

Magistrate Farrugia, however, was unmoved and bail was denied.

READ MORE: Witness offered €20,000 not to testify, Jordan Azzopardi's girlfriend re-arrested

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Suspected mafia man's extradition overturned on appeal
Court & Police

Suspected mafia man's extradition overturned on appeal
Matthew Agius
Alleged drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi's girlfriend accused of bribing witness
Court & Police

Alleged drug trafficker Jordan Azzopardi's girlfriend accused of bribing witness
Matthew Agius
Updated | Two remanded in custody arrested following police drugs bust
Court & Police

Updated | Two remanded in custody arrested following police drugs bust
Eight-year-old boy grievously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Eight-year-old boy grievously injured in traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.