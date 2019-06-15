Woman run over in Luqa suffers serious injuries

A 40-year-old woman has been run over on Saturday afternoon, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 12:20pm when the woman had been walking in the area between Luqa and Qormi close to the St Vincent de Paule residence.

A medical team was called on site and transported the woman to Mater Dei in an ambulance.

Police have said that she incurred serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.