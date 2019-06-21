menu

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

A 55-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries following a traffic accident in Hamrun

21 June 2019, 7:46am
The incident took place at 6:30pm on Triq Joe Sciberra
The incident took place at 6:30pm on Triq Joe Sciberra

A 55-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries following a traffic accident in Hamrun on Thursday.

The accident took place at 6:30pm on Triq Joe Sciberras. 

The police said the woman was hit by a car driven by a 63-year-old woman from Swieqi.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

