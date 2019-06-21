Woman seriously injured after being hit by car
A 55-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries following a traffic accident in Hamrun
A 55-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries following a traffic accident in Hamrun on Thursday.
The accident took place at 6:30pm on Triq Joe Sciberras.
The police said the woman was hit by a car driven by a 63-year-old woman from Swieqi.
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police