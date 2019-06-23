menu

Elderly man drowns in Cirkewwa

The man had been fishing but fell into the sea where he drowned

massimo_costa
23 June 2019, 11:23am
by Massimo Costa
The man had been fishing in Cirkewwa when he fell into the sea (Photo: Google Maps)
An elderly man who had been fishing in Cirkewwa has drowned, the police said.

The 71-year-old Birkirkara resident fell into the sea on Sunday morning and was taken up to shore when people realised he was in trouble.

Despite having been given assistance from a medical team, the man later declared deceased.

The police were informed of the incident at around 9.20am.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has started an inquiry on the case and appointed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

